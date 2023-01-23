English
    Dr Agarwals Eye Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 63.54 crore, up 12.51% Y-o-Y

    January 23, 2023 / 09:20 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dr Agrawals Eye Hospital are:

    Net Sales at Rs 63.54 crore in December 2022 up 12.51% from Rs. 56.48 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.06 crore in December 2022 down 37.92% from Rs. 8.15 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.54 crore in December 2022 down 9.02% from Rs. 17.08 crore in December 2021.

    Dr Agarwals Eye EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.77 in December 2022 from Rs. 17.34 in December 2021.

    Dr Agarwals Eye shares closed at 1,279.55 on January 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given 90.35% returns over the last 6 months and 64.45% over the last 12 months.

    Dr Agrawals Eye Hospital
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations63.5468.7556.48
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations63.5468.7556.48
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods7.717.716.43
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.48-0.270.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.4913.1110.37
    Depreciation7.105.844.66
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses27.4729.5722.78
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.2512.7912.17
    Other Income0.190.760.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.4413.5512.42
    Interest1.741.141.53
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.7012.4110.89
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.7012.4110.89
    Tax1.643.342.74
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.069.078.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.069.078.15
    Equity Share Capital4.704.704.70
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.7719.3017.34
    Diluted EPS10.7719.3017.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.7719.3017.34
    Diluted EPS10.7719.3017.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Dr Agarwals Eye #Dr Agrawals Eye Hospital #Earnings First-Cut #Hospitals & Medical Services #Results
    first published: Jan 23, 2023 09:11 am