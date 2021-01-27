Dr Agarwals Eye Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 42.74 crore, down 1.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.74 crore in December 2020 down 1.94% from Rs. 43.58 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.43 crore in December 2020 up 81.8% from Rs. 2.44 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.70 crore in December 2020 up 23.42% from Rs. 10.29 crore in December 2019.

Dr Agarwals Eye EPS has increased to Rs. 9.43 in December 2020 from Rs. 5.19 in December 2019.

Dr Agarwals Eye shares closed at 302.05 on January 25, 2021 (BSE) and has given 34.90% returns over the last 6 months and 8.46% over the last 12 months.