Dr Agarwals Eye Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 43.58 crore, up 7.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.58 crore in December 2019 up 7.19% from Rs. 40.66 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.44 crore in December 2019 up 112.61% from Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.29 crore in December 2019 up 118.94% from Rs. 4.70 crore in December 2018.

Dr Agarwals Eye EPS has increased to Rs. 5.19 in December 2019 from Rs. 2.44 in December 2018.

Dr Agarwals Eye shares closed at 277.20 on January 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given -4.35% returns over the last 6 months and -25.08% over the last 12 months.