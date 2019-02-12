DQ Entertain Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 26.22 crore, up 80.04% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DQ Entertainment International are:
Net Sales at Rs 26.22 crore in December 2018 up 80.04% from Rs. 14.57 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.22 crore in December 2018 up 10.52% from Rs. 19.24 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.49 crore in December 2018 up 132.11% from Rs. 4.64 crore in December 2017.
DQ Entertain shares closed at 6.45 on February 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given -29.12% returns over the last 6 months and -60.79% over the last 12 months.
|
|DQ Entertainment International
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|26.22
|27.43
|14.57
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|26.22
|27.43
|14.57
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.62
|12.91
|12.64
|Depreciation
|3.36
|3.27
|3.84
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.37
|9.24
|9.16
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.12
|2.03
|-11.08
|Other Income
|0.25
|0.90
|2.60
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.87
|2.92
|-8.48
|Interest
|6.32
|6.78
|4.99
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.19
|-3.85
|-13.47
|Exceptional Items
|-6.74
|7.24
|-3.70
|P/L Before Tax
|-14.93
|3.38
|-17.17
|Tax
|2.29
|-3.70
|2.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-17.22
|7.09
|-19.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-17.22
|7.09
|-19.24
|Equity Share Capital
|79.28
|79.28
|79.28
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.17
|0.89
|-2.43
|Diluted EPS
|-2.17
|0.89
|-2.43
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.17
|0.89
|-2.43
|Diluted EPS
|-2.17
|0.89
|-2.43
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited