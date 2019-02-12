DQ Entertain Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 26.22 crore, up 80.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.22 crore in December 2018 up 80.04% from Rs. 14.57 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.22 crore in December 2018 up 10.52% from Rs. 19.24 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.49 crore in December 2018 up 132.11% from Rs. 4.64 crore in December 2017.

DQ Entertain shares closed at 6.45 on February 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given -29.12% returns over the last 6 months and -60.79% over the last 12 months.