DQ Entertain Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 17.84 crore, down 20.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.84 crore in June 2019 down 20.8% from Rs. 22.52 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.03 crore in June 2019 down 201.98% from Rs. 8.29 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.31 crore in June 2019 down 113.13% from Rs. 40.45 crore in June 2018.

DQ Entertain shares closed at 3.40 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -47.29% returns over the last 6 months and -64.21% over the last 12 months.