DPSC Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 156.54 crore, up 11.66% Y-o-Y

Jun 13, 2022 / 12:14 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DPSC are:

Net Sales at Rs 156.54 crore in March 2022 up 11.66% from Rs. 140.20 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.19 crore in March 2022 up 215% from Rs. 3.23 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.17 crore in March 2022 down 125.5% from Rs. 24.20 crore in March 2021.

DPSC EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2021.

DPSC shares closed at 12.85 on June 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -38.66% returns over the last 6 months and -29.78% over the last 12 months.

DPSC
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 156.54 147.23 140.20
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 156.54 147.23 140.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3.79 5.95 --
Purchase of Traded Goods 135.72 125.14 96.45
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.53 13.76 14.14
Depreciation 7.13 7.21 7.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 14.02 10.16 11.69
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -15.64 -14.99 10.88
Other Income 2.34 4.35 6.27
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -13.30 -10.64 17.15
Interest 6.43 9.01 7.79
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -19.73 -19.64 9.37
Exceptional Items 33.81 21.33 -4.42
P/L Before Tax 14.08 1.68 4.94
Tax 3.89 0.40 1.71
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.19 1.28 3.23
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.19 1.28 3.23
Equity Share Capital 97.38 97.38 97.38
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.06 0.01 0.02
Diluted EPS 0.06 0.01 0.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.06 0.01 0.02
Diluted EPS 0.06 0.01 0.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Jun 13, 2022
