DPSC Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 156.54 crore, up 11.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 156.54 crore in March 2022 up 11.66% from Rs. 140.20 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.19 crore in March 2022 up 215% from Rs. 3.23 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.17 crore in March 2022 down 125.5% from Rs. 24.20 crore in March 2021.

DPSC EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2021.

DPSC shares closed at 12.85 on June 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -38.66% returns over the last 6 months and -29.78% over the last 12 months.