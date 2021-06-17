DPSC Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 140.20 crore, up 9.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 140.20 crore in March 2021 up 9.46% from Rs. 128.09 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.23 crore in March 2021 up 50.69% from Rs. 2.15 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.20 crore in March 2021 down 2.42% from Rs. 24.80 crore in March 2020.

DPSC EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2020.

DPSC shares closed at 16.25 on June 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 41.30% returns over the last 6 months and 73.80% over the last 12 months.