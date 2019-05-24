DPSC Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 117.96 crore, down 27.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 117.96 crore in March 2019 down 27.19% from Rs. 162.00 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.40 crore in March 2019 down 23.39% from Rs. 10.97 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.61 crore in March 2019 down 49.4% from Rs. 40.73 crore in March 2018.

DPSC EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.07 in March 2018.

DPSC shares closed at 10.40 on May 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given -24.36% returns over the last 6 months and -61.41% over the last 12 months.