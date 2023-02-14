DPSC Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 144.92 crore, down 1.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 144.92 crore in December 2022 down 1.57% from Rs. 147.23 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.51 crore in December 2022 up 173.95% from Rs. 1.28 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.41 crore in December 2022 up 403.5% from Rs. 3.43 crore in December 2021.