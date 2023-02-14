DPSC Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 144.92 crore, down 1.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 144.92 crore in December 2022 down 1.57% from Rs. 147.23 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.51 crore in December 2022 up 173.95% from Rs. 1.28 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.41 crore in December 2022 up 403.5% from Rs. 3.43 crore in December 2021.

DPSC EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2021.

DPSC shares closed at 11.55 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.70% returns over the last 6 months and -22.48% over the last 12 months.