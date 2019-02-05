DPSC Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 124.48 crore, up 20.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 124.48 crore in December 2018 up 20.27% from Rs. 103.50 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.83 crore in December 2018 up 218.67% from Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.37 crore in December 2018 up 55.16% from Rs. 17.64 crore in December 2017.

DPSC EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2017.

DPSC shares closed at 12.20 on February 04, 2019 (NSE) and has given -31.46% returns over the last 6 months and -58.64% over the last 12 months.