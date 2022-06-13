English
    DPSC Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 161.30 crore, down 2.75% Y-o-Y

    June 13, 2022 / 12:14 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for DPSC are:

    Net Sales at Rs 161.30 crore in March 2022 down 2.75% from Rs. 165.87 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.49 crore in March 2022 up 135.21% from Rs. 4.03 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.99 crore in March 2022 down 127.53% from Rs. 25.39 crore in March 2021.

    DPSC EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in March 2021.

    DPSC shares closed at 12.85 on June 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -38.66% returns over the last 6 months and -29.78% over the last 12 months.

    DPSC
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations161.30157.98165.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations161.30157.98165.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.795.9517.32
    Purchase of Traded Goods133.16135.3496.45
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----6.95
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.5313.7614.14
    Depreciation7.137.217.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21.8910.3211.76
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-16.18-14.6012.21
    Other Income2.064.116.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-14.12-10.5018.34
    Interest6.439.047.90
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-20.56-19.5410.44
    Exceptional Items33.8121.33-4.42
    P/L Before Tax13.261.796.02
    Tax3.740.481.96
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.521.314.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.521.314.06
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.030.00-0.02
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates9.491.314.03
    Equity Share Capital97.3897.3897.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.060.010.03
    Diluted EPS0.060.010.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.060.010.03
    Diluted EPS0.060.010.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 13, 2022 12:00 pm
