English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    DPSC Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 178.76 crore, up 20.25% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 02:17 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for DPSC are:

    Net Sales at Rs 178.76 crore in June 2023 up 20.25% from Rs. 148.66 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.75 crore in June 2023 down 3.22% from Rs. 2.84 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.47 crore in June 2023 up 457.23% from Rs. 6.29 crore in June 2022.

    DPSC EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2022.

    DPSC shares closed at 14.55 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 25.97% returns over the last 6 months and 14.57% over the last 12 months.

    DPSC
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations178.76160.08148.66
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations178.76160.08148.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.247.364.81
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.5412.9811.38
    Depreciation8.337.367.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses144.56134.03145.28
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.09-1.65-20.04
    Other Income7.046.676.53
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.145.02-13.51
    Interest9.549.7610.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.60-4.74-23.75
    Exceptional Items---1.1127.73
    P/L Before Tax4.60-5.843.98
    Tax1.171.371.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.43-7.212.85
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.43-7.212.85
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.6813.54-0.01
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.756.332.84
    Equity Share Capital97.3897.3897.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.020.040.02
    Diluted EPS0.020.040.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.020.040.02
    Diluted EPS0.020.040.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #DPSC #Earnings First-Cut #Power - Generation & Distribution #Results
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 02:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!