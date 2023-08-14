DPSC Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 178.76 crore, up 20.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 178.76 crore in June 2023 up 20.25% from Rs. 148.66 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.75 crore in June 2023 down 3.22% from Rs. 2.84 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.47 crore in June 2023 up 457.23% from Rs. 6.29 crore in June 2022.

DPSC EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2022.

DPSC shares closed at 14.55 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 25.97% returns over the last 6 months and 14.57% over the last 12 months.