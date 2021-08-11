DPSC Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 121.44 crore, up 34.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 121.44 crore in June 2021 up 34.07% from Rs. 90.58 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.98 crore in June 2021 up 33.9% from Rs. 2.23 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.62 crore in June 2021 down 10.83% from Rs. 26.49 crore in June 2020.

DPSC EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2020.

DPSC shares closed at 15.30 on August 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 13.33% returns over the last 6 months and 25.93% over the last 12 months.