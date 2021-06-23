Donear Ind Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 149.27 crore, up 18.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 149.27 crore in March 2021 up 18.59% from Rs. 125.87 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.35 crore in March 2021 up 141.69% from Rs. 1.80 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.49 crore in March 2021 up 34.59% from Rs. 9.28 crore in March 2020.

Donear Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.84 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.35 in March 2020.

Donear Ind shares closed at 40.40 on June 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 22.61% returns over the last 6 months and 31.17% over the last 12 months.