Donear Ind Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 125.87 crore, down 19.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 125.87 crore in March 2020 down 19.99% from Rs. 157.31 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.80 crore in March 2020 down 19.12% from Rs. 2.23 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.28 crore in March 2020 down 37.59% from Rs. 14.87 crore in March 2019.

Donear Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.35 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.43 in March 2019.

Donear Ind shares closed at 28.70 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given -4.49% returns over the last 6 months and -13.16% over the last 12 months.