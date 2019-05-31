Donear Ind Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 157.31 crore, up 14.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 157.31 crore in March 2019 up 14.97% from Rs. 136.83 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.23 crore in March 2019 down 18.75% from Rs. 2.74 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.87 crore in March 2019 up 15.72% from Rs. 12.85 crore in March 2018.

Donear Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.43 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.53 in March 2018.

Donear Ind shares closed at 40.05 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given 15.09% returns over the last 6 months and -17.17% over the last 12 months.