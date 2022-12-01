 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Domestic investors do about-turn, sell equities worth Rs 6,300 crore in November

Ravindra Sonavane
Dec 01, 2022 / 10:57 AM IST

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) continue to slow down their investment in equity markets. Data shows they have sold stocks worth around Rs 6,300 crore in November 2022, as India's benchmark indices, the S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty 50, scaled new highs all through this week.

Since the beginning of 2022, DIIs have been buying at an average of over Rs 35,000 crore every month. The pace has slowed down from June 2022. Since June, they have been buying equities worth around Rs 5,000 crore monthly, on an average, provisional data from NSE showed.

Taking money off the table

Some analysts attributed the selling in November due to valuations turning expensive. Others attributed it to the selling pressure on account of profit-booking.

However, analysts expect DII investments to resume in the next couple of months, following healthy systematic investment plans (SIPs) and expected pause in rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).