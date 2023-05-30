English
    Dolphin Medical Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 20.31% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 02:42 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dolphin Medical Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in March 2023 down 20.31% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2023 down 39.48% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2023 down 75% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

    Dolphin Medical shares closed at 1.65 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -10.33% returns over the last 12 months.

    Dolphin Medical Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.080.220.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.080.220.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.020.030.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.010.020.01
    Depreciation0.020.020.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.130.150.13
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.100.00-0.06
    Other Income0.010.010.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.090.01-0.06
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.090.01-0.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.090.01-0.06
    Tax0.01--0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.100.01-0.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.100.01-0.07
    Equity Share Capital15.1015.1015.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.060.01-0.05
    Diluted EPS-0.060.01-0.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.060.01-0.05
    Diluted EPS-0.060.01-0.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

