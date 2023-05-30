Dolphin Medical Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 20.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in March 2023 down 20.31% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2023 down 39.48% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2023 down 75% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

Dolphin Medical shares closed at 1.65 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -10.33% returns over the last 12 months.