Dolphin Medical Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, up 44.31% Y-o-Y

Aug 17, 2022 / 01:16 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dolphin Medical Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in June 2022 up 44.31% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022 down 135.78% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022 down 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

Dolphin Medical shares closed at 1.84 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -40.45% returns over the last 12 months.

Dolphin Medical Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.15 0.10 0.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.15 0.10 0.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.02 0.01 0.01
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.02 0.01 0.02
Depreciation 0.02 0.02 0.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.13 0.13 0.07
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.03 -0.06 -0.02
Other Income 0.01 0.01 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.02 -0.06 -0.01
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.03 -0.06 -0.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.03 -0.06 -0.01
Tax -- 0.01 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.03 -0.07 -0.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.03 -0.07 -0.01
Equity Share Capital 15.10 15.10 15.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.02 -0.05 -0.01
Diluted EPS -0.02 -0.05 -0.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.02 -0.05 -0.01
Diluted EPS -0.02 -0.05 -0.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Dolphin Medical #Dolphin Medical Services #Earnings First-Cut #Hospitals & Medical Services #Results
first published: Aug 17, 2022 01:00 pm
