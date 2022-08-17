Dolphin Medical Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, up 44.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in June 2022 up 44.31% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022 down 135.78% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022 down 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

Dolphin Medical shares closed at 1.84 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -40.45% returns over the last 12 months.