Dolphin Medical Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, up 30.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in December 2022 up 30.6% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 135.49% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 up 400% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.