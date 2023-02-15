Dolphin Medical Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, up 30.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in December 2022 up 30.6% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 135.49% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 up 400% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

Dolphin Medical EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2021.

Dolphin Medical shares closed at 1.62 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.96% returns over the last 6 months and -38.17% over the last 12 months.