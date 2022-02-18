Dolphin Medical Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore, up 3.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore in December 2021 up 3.3% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021 down 268.39% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021 down 125% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2020.

Dolphin Medical shares closed at 2.62 on February 14, 2022 (BSE)