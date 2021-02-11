Dolphin Medical Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore, up 127.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore in December 2020 up 127.52% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020 up 138.41% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2020 up 180% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2019.

Dolphin Medical EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2019.

Dolphin Medical shares closed at 1.88 on February 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 42.42% returns over the last 6 months and 300.00% over the last 12 months.