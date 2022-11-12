Dollar Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 341.92 crore, down 12.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 341.92 crore in September 2022 down 12.48% from Rs. 390.67 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.95 crore in September 2022 down 56.47% from Rs. 41.25 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.71 crore in September 2022 down 50.48% from Rs. 62.01 crore in September 2021.

Dollar Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.17 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.27 in September 2021.

Dollar Ind shares closed at 484.60 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.39% returns over the last 6 months and 6.12% over the last 12 months.