Dollar Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 341.92 crore, down 12.48% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 06:48 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dollar Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 341.92 crore in September 2022 down 12.48% from Rs. 390.67 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.95 crore in September 2022 down 56.47% from Rs. 41.25 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.71 crore in September 2022 down 50.48% from Rs. 62.01 crore in September 2021.

Dollar Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.17 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.27 in September 2021.

Dollar Ind shares closed at 484.60 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.39% returns over the last 6 months and 6.12% over the last 12 months.

Dollar Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 341.92 361.44 390.67
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 341.92 361.44 390.67
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 164.39 198.79 211.42
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 13.98 -19.46 -32.36
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 18.51 18.53 15.45
Depreciation 4.35 4.25 4.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 114.72 126.36 134.48
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.97 32.97 57.66
Other Income 0.39 2.55 0.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.36 35.52 57.99
Interest 3.85 2.99 1.65
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 22.51 32.53 56.34
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 22.51 32.53 56.34
Tax 4.56 4.66 15.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 17.95 27.87 41.25
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 17.95 27.87 41.25
Equity Share Capital 11.34 11.34 11.34
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.17 4.91 7.27
Diluted EPS 3.17 4.91 7.27
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.17 4.91 7.27
Diluted EPS 3.17 4.91 7.27
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

