Dollar Ind Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 390.67 crore, up 51.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 390.67 crore in September 2021 up 51.16% from Rs. 258.45 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.25 crore in September 2021 up 84.43% from Rs. 22.37 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.01 crore in September 2021 up 73.84% from Rs. 35.67 crore in September 2020.

Dollar Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 7.27 in September 2021 from Rs. 3.94 in September 2020.

Dollar Ind shares closed at 436.80 on October 29, 2021 (NSE) and has given 81.55% returns over the last 6 months and 222.84% over the last 12 months.