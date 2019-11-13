Dollar Ind Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 243.25 crore, up 0.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 243.25 crore in September 2019 up 0.19% from Rs. 242.78 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.66 crore in September 2019 down 30.07% from Rs. 19.53 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.82 crore in September 2019 down 34.61% from Rs. 36.43 crore in September 2018.

Dollar Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.41 in September 2019 from Rs. 3.44 in September 2018.

Dollar Ind shares closed at 175.80 on November 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given -29.50% returns over the last 6 months and -43.52% over the last 12 months.