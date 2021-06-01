Dollar Ind Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 308.31 crore, up 29.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 308.31 crore in March 2021 up 29.73% from Rs. 237.67 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.10 crore in March 2021 up 50.9% from Rs. 13.32 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.25 crore in March 2021 up 37.28% from Rs. 24.22 crore in March 2020.

Dollar Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 3.54 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.35 in March 2020.

Dollar Ind shares closed at 311.60 on May 31, 2021 (NSE) and has given 61.83% returns over the last 6 months and 165.87% over the last 12 months.