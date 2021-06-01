MARKET NEWS

Dollar Ind Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 308.31 crore, up 29.73% Y-o-Y

June 01, 2021 / 12:27 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dollar Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 308.31 crore in March 2021 up 29.73% from Rs. 237.67 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.10 crore in March 2021 up 50.9% from Rs. 13.32 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.25 crore in March 2021 up 37.28% from Rs. 24.22 crore in March 2020.

Dollar Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 3.54 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.35 in March 2020.

Close

Dollar Ind shares closed at 311.60 on May 31, 2021 (NSE) and has given 61.83% returns over the last 6 months and 165.87% over the last 12 months.

Dollar Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations308.31311.79237.67
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations308.31311.79237.67
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials155.56132.15105.12
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-23.687.8412.66
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost13.7112.0011.94
Depreciation4.883.773.70
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses131.61116.6386.97
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.2439.3917.29
Other Income2.130.653.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.3740.0420.52
Interest1.301.783.68
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax27.0738.2716.84
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax27.0738.2716.84
Tax6.979.893.52
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities20.1028.3813.32
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period20.1028.3813.32
Equity Share Capital11.3411.3411.34
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.545.002.35
Diluted EPS3.545.002.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.545.002.35
Diluted EPS3.545.002.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Dollar Ind #Dollar Industries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Readymade Apparels
first published: Jun 1, 2021 12:22 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.