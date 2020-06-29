Dollar Ind Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 237.67 crore, down 20.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 237.67 crore in March 2020 down 20.19% from Rs. 297.80 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.32 crore in March 2020 down 40.96% from Rs. 22.56 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.22 crore in March 2020 down 31.02% from Rs. 35.11 crore in March 2019.

Dollar Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.35 in March 2020 from Rs. 3.98 in March 2019.

Dollar Ind shares closed at 144.30 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 4.26% returns over the last 6 months and -40.78% over the last 12 months.