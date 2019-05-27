Dollar Ind Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 297.80 crore, up 0.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 297.80 crore in March 2019 up 0.06% from Rs. 297.63 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.56 crore in March 2019 up 21.02% from Rs. 18.64 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.11 crore in March 2019 up 6.43% from Rs. 32.99 crore in March 2018.

Dollar Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 3.98 in March 2019 from Rs. 3.38 in March 2018.

Dollar Ind shares closed at 293.80 on February 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given -4.98% returns over the last 6 months and -28.23% over the last 12 months.