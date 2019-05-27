App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 27, 2019 05:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dollar Ind Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 297.80 crore, up 0.06% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dollar Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 297.80 crore in March 2019 up 0.06% from Rs. 297.63 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.56 crore in March 2019 up 21.02% from Rs. 18.64 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.11 crore in March 2019 up 6.43% from Rs. 32.99 crore in March 2018.

Dollar Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 3.98 in March 2019 from Rs. 3.38 in March 2018.

Dollar Ind shares closed at 293.80 on February 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given -4.98% returns over the last 6 months and -28.23% over the last 12 months.

Dollar Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'19 Dec'18 Mar'18
Net Sales/Income from operations 297.80 244.53 297.63
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 297.80 244.53 297.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 112.16 112.11 130.45
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 28.07 -14.64 -14.73
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.18 8.52 7.93
Depreciation 2.68 3.09 3.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 113.99 101.73 141.74
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.73 33.72 29.15
Other Income 0.70 1.10 0.76
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 32.43 34.82 29.91
Interest 4.89 3.89 3.53
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 27.54 30.92 26.39
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 27.54 30.92 26.39
Tax 4.98 11.56 7.74
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 22.56 19.36 18.64
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 22.56 19.36 18.64
Equity Share Capital 11.34 11.34 11.34
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.98 3.41 3.38
Diluted EPS 3.98 3.41 3.38
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.98 3.41 3.38
Diluted EPS 3.98 3.41 3.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on May 27, 2019 05:46 pm

