Dollar Ind Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 233.60 crore, down 4.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 233.60 crore in June 2019 down 4.13% from Rs. 243.65 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.90 crore in June 2019 down 6.58% from Rs. 13.81 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.32 crore in June 2019 down 3.87% from Rs. 28.42 crore in June 2018.

Dollar Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.27 in June 2019 from Rs. 2.43 in June 2018.

Dollar Ind shares closed at 199.10 on August 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -31.07% returns over the last 6 months and -42.37% over the last 12 months.