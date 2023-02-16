 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dollar Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 285.34 crore, down 25.31% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 10:44 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dollar Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 285.34 crore in December 2022 down 25.31% from Rs. 382.05 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.74 crore in December 2022 down 80.33% from Rs. 44.41 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.96 crore in December 2022 down 69.67% from Rs. 65.81 crore in December 2021.

Dollar Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 285.34 341.92 382.05
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 285.34 341.92 382.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 108.54 164.39 183.72
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 47.71 13.98 3.03
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 18.89 18.51 16.96
Depreciation 4.78 4.35 4.24
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 90.80 114.72 114.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.63 25.97 60.07
Other Income 0.55 0.39 1.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.18 26.36 61.57
Interest 3.98 3.85 1.97
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 11.21 22.51 59.60
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 11.21 22.51 59.60
Tax 2.47 4.56 15.19
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.74 17.95 44.41
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.74 17.95 44.41
Equity Share Capital 11.34 11.34 11.34
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.54 3.17 7.83
Diluted EPS 1.54 3.17 7.83
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.54 3.17 7.83
Diluted EPS 1.54 3.17 7.83
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
