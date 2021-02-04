Dollar Ind Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 311.79 crore, up 22.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 311.79 crore in December 2020 up 22.37% from Rs. 254.81 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.38 crore in December 2020 up 44.95% from Rs. 19.58 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.81 crore in December 2020 up 29.08% from Rs. 33.94 crore in December 2019.

Dollar Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 5.00 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.45 in December 2019.

Dollar Ind shares closed at 238.50 on February 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given 87.43% returns over the last 6 months and 67.90% over the last 12 months.