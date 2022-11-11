English
    Dollar Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 341.92 crore, down 12.48% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 11:57 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dollar Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 341.92 crore in September 2022 down 12.48% from Rs. 390.67 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.29 crore in September 2022 down 60.5% from Rs. 43.76 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.71 crore in September 2022 down 52.82% from Rs. 65.09 crore in September 2021.

    Dollar Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.05 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.72 in September 2021.

    Dollar Ind shares closed at 484.60 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.59% returns over the last 6 months and 5.01% over the last 12 months.

    Dollar Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations341.92361.44390.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations341.92361.44390.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials164.39198.79211.42
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks13.98-19.46-32.36
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.5118.5315.45
    Depreciation4.354.254.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses114.72126.36131.40
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.9732.9760.74
    Other Income0.392.550.33
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.3635.5261.07
    Interest3.852.991.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax22.5132.5359.42
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax22.5132.5359.42
    Tax4.564.6615.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.9527.8744.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.9527.8744.33
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.67-0.90-0.57
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates17.2926.9743.76
    Equity Share Capital11.3411.3411.34
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.054.757.72
    Diluted EPS3.054.757.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.054.757.72
    Diluted EPS3.054.757.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 11, 2022 11:51 am