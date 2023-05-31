English
    Dollar Ind Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 406.38 crore, up 8.95% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dollar Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 406.38 crore in March 2023 up 8.95% from Rs. 373.01 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2023 down 98.49% from Rs. 36.44 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.55 crore in March 2023 down 78.79% from Rs. 59.17 crore in March 2022.

    Dollar Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.42 in March 2022.

    Dollar Ind shares closed at 358.85 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.56% returns over the last 6 months and -23.65% over the last 12 months.

    Dollar Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations406.38285.34373.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations406.38285.34373.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials171.71108.54226.72
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks72.1247.71-55.39
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost21.0118.8918.72
    Depreciation4.264.784.48
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses130.2490.80127.57
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.0414.6350.90
    Other Income1.250.553.79
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.2915.1854.69
    Interest3.403.984.64
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.8911.2150.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.8911.2150.04
    Tax1.492.4712.94
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.408.7437.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.408.7437.11
    Minority Interest0.09----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-2.94-1.00-0.67
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.557.7436.44
    Equity Share Capital11.3411.3411.34
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.101.366.42
    Diluted EPS0.101.366.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.101.366.42
    Diluted EPS0.101.366.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023