Dollar Ind Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 406.38 crore, up 8.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 406.38 crore in March 2023 up 8.95% from Rs. 373.01 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2023 down 98.49% from Rs. 36.44 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.55 crore in March 2023 down 78.79% from Rs. 59.17 crore in March 2022.

Dollar Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.42 in March 2022.

Dollar Ind shares closed at 358.85 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.56% returns over the last 6 months and -23.65% over the last 12 months.