Dollar Ind Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 373.01 crore, up 20.98% Y-o-Y

May 24, 2022 / 04:44 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dollar Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 373.01 crore in March 2022 up 20.98% from Rs. 308.31 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.44 crore in March 2022 up 88.33% from Rs. 19.35 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.17 crore in March 2022 up 77.95% from Rs. 33.25 crore in March 2021.

Dollar Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 6.42 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.41 in March 2021.

Dollar Ind shares closed at 501.45 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.28% returns over the last 6 months and 61.86% over the last 12 months.

Dollar Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 373.01 382.05 308.31
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 373.01 382.05 308.31
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 226.72 183.72 155.56
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -55.39 3.03 -23.68
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 18.72 16.96 13.71
Depreciation 4.48 4.24 4.88
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 127.57 114.03 131.61
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 50.90 60.07 26.24
Other Income 3.79 1.50 2.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 54.69 61.57 28.37
Interest 4.64 1.97 1.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 50.04 59.60 27.07
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 50.04 59.60 27.07
Tax 12.94 15.19 6.97
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 37.11 44.41 20.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 37.11 44.41 20.10
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.67 -0.06 -0.75
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 36.44 44.35 19.35
Equity Share Capital 11.34 11.34 11.34
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.42 7.82 3.41
Diluted EPS 6.42 7.82 3.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.42 7.82 3.41
Diluted EPS 6.42 7.82 3.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 24, 2022 04:40 pm
