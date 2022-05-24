Dollar Ind Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 373.01 crore, up 20.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 373.01 crore in March 2022 up 20.98% from Rs. 308.31 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.44 crore in March 2022 up 88.33% from Rs. 19.35 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.17 crore in March 2022 up 77.95% from Rs. 33.25 crore in March 2021.

Dollar Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 6.42 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.41 in March 2021.

Dollar Ind shares closed at 501.45 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.28% returns over the last 6 months and 61.86% over the last 12 months.