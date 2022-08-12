 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dollar Ind Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 361.44 crore, up 76.67% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 11:07 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dollar Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 361.44 crore in June 2022 up 76.67% from Rs. 204.58 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.97 crore in June 2022 up 19.63% from Rs. 22.54 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.77 crore in June 2022 up 9.71% from Rs. 36.25 crore in June 2021.

Dollar Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 4.75 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.97 in June 2021.

Dollar Ind shares closed at 438.30 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.94% returns over the last 6 months and 20.08% over the last 12 months.

Dollar Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 361.44 373.01 204.58
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 361.44 373.01 204.58
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 198.79 226.72 147.75
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -19.46 -55.39 -70.26
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 18.53 18.72 12.82
Depreciation 4.25 4.48 3.83
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 126.36 127.57 78.94
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 32.97 50.90 31.50
Other Income 2.55 3.79 0.91
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 35.52 54.69 32.42
Interest 2.99 4.64 1.37
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 32.53 50.04 31.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 32.53 50.04 31.05
Tax 4.66 12.94 7.94
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 27.87 37.11 23.11
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 27.87 37.11 23.11
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.90 -0.67 -0.57
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 26.97 36.44 22.54
Equity Share Capital 11.34 11.34 11.34
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.75 6.42 3.97
Diluted EPS 4.75 6.42 3.97
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.75 6.42 3.97
Diluted EPS 4.75 6.42 3.97
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
