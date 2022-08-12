Dollar Ind Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 361.44 crore, up 76.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 361.44 crore in June 2022 up 76.67% from Rs. 204.58 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.97 crore in June 2022 up 19.63% from Rs. 22.54 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.77 crore in June 2022 up 9.71% from Rs. 36.25 crore in June 2021.

Dollar Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 4.75 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.97 in June 2021.

Dollar Ind shares closed at 438.30 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.94% returns over the last 6 months and 20.08% over the last 12 months.