Dollar Ind Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 204.58 crore, up 27.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 204.58 crore in June 2021 up 27.87% from Rs. 160.00 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.54 crore in June 2021 up 39.27% from Rs. 16.18 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.25 crore in June 2021 up 25.74% from Rs. 28.83 crore in June 2020.

Dollar Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 3.97 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.85 in June 2020.

Dollar Ind shares closed at 378.60 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 48.41% returns over the last 6 months and 189.23% over the last 12 months.