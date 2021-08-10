MARKET NEWS

Dollar Ind Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 204.58 crore, up 27.87% Y-o-Y

August 10, 2021 / 01:27 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dollar Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 204.58 crore in June 2021 up 27.87% from Rs. 160.00 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.54 crore in June 2021 up 39.27% from Rs. 16.18 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.25 crore in June 2021 up 25.74% from Rs. 28.83 crore in June 2020.

Dollar Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 3.97 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.85 in June 2020.

Dollar Ind shares closed at 378.60 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 48.41% returns over the last 6 months and 189.23% over the last 12 months.

Dollar Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations204.58308.31160.00
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations204.58308.31160.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials147.75155.5650.56
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-70.26-23.6821.74
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost12.8213.718.02
Depreciation3.834.883.34
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses78.94131.6151.02
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.5026.2425.31
Other Income0.912.130.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax32.4228.3725.49
Interest1.371.303.45
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax31.0527.0722.04
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax31.0527.0722.04
Tax7.946.975.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities23.1120.1016.44
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period23.1120.1016.44
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.57-0.75-0.26
Net P/L After M.I & Associates22.5419.3516.18
Equity Share Capital11.3411.3411.34
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.973.412.85
Diluted EPS3.973.412.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.973.412.85
Diluted EPS3.973.412.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 10, 2021 01:11 pm

