Dollar Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 285.34 crore, down 25.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 285.34 crore in December 2022 down 25.31% from Rs. 382.05 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.74 crore in December 2022 down 82.56% from Rs. 44.35 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.96 crore in December 2022 down 69.67% from Rs. 65.81 crore in December 2021.