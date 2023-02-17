Dollar Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 285.34 crore, down 25.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 285.34 crore in December 2022 down 25.31% from Rs. 382.05 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.74 crore in December 2022 down 82.56% from Rs. 44.35 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.96 crore in December 2022 down 69.67% from Rs. 65.81 crore in December 2021.

Dollar Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.36 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.82 in December 2021.

Dollar Ind shares closed at 355.40 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.69% returns over the last 6 months and -35.05% over the last 12 months.