    Dollar Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 285.34 crore, down 25.31% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 09:20 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dollar Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 285.34 crore in December 2022 down 25.31% from Rs. 382.05 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.74 crore in December 2022 down 82.56% from Rs. 44.35 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.96 crore in December 2022 down 69.67% from Rs. 65.81 crore in December 2021.

    Dollar Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.36 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.82 in December 2021.

    Dollar Ind shares closed at 355.40 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.69% returns over the last 6 months and -35.05% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations285.34341.92382.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations285.34341.92382.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials108.54164.39183.72
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks47.7113.983.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.8918.5116.96
    Depreciation4.784.354.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses90.80114.72114.03
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.6325.9760.07
    Other Income0.550.391.50
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.1826.3661.57
    Interest3.983.851.97
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.2122.5159.60
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax11.2122.5159.60
    Tax2.474.5615.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.7417.9544.41
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.7417.9544.41
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-1.00-0.67-0.06
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates7.7417.2944.35
    Equity Share Capital11.3411.3411.34
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.363.057.82
    Diluted EPS1.363.057.82
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.363.057.82
    Diluted EPS1.363.057.82
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 09:11 am