Dolat Investmen Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 32.79 crore, up 50.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.79 crore in September 2020 up 50.41% from Rs. 21.80 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.39 crore in September 2020 up 17.67% from Rs. 20.73 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.56 crore in September 2020 up 44.62% from Rs. 25.28 crore in September 2019.

Dolat Investmen EPS has increased to Rs. 1.39 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.18 in September 2019.

Dolat Investmen shares closed at 47.65 on October 15, 2020 (NSE) and has given 24.09% returns over the last 6 months and -22.65% over the last 12 months.