Dolat Investmen Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 30.57 crore, up 89.44% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 30.57 crore in September 2018 up 89.44% from Rs. 16.14 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.59 crore in September 2018 up 20.65% from Rs. 10.43 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.22 crore in September 2018 up 91.52% from Rs. 11.08 crore in September 2017.

Dolat Investmen EPS has increased to Rs. 0.72 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.59 in September 2017.

Dolat Investmen shares closed at 30.40 on October 19, 2018 (BSE) and has given 104.30% returns over the last 6 months and 319.31% over the last 12 months.