Dolat Investmen Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 92.88 crore, up 291.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 92.88 crore in March 2021 up 291.49% from Rs. 23.72 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.43 crore in March 2021 up 192.17% from Rs. 21.71 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 91.04 crore in March 2021 up 213.18% from Rs. 29.07 crore in March 2020.

Dolat Investmen EPS has increased to Rs. 3.60 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.23 in March 2020.

Dolat Investmen shares closed at 73.55 on May 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 53.07% returns over the last 6 months and 113.50% over the last 12 months.