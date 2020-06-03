Dolat Investmen Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 23.72 crore, down 26.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.72 crore in March 2020 down 26.12% from Rs. 32.11 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.71 crore in March 2020 up 47.8% from Rs. 14.69 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.07 crore in March 2020 up 21.13% from Rs. 24.00 crore in March 2019.

Dolat Investmen EPS has increased to Rs. 1.23 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.83 in March 2019.

Dolat Investmen shares closed at 43.75 on June 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given -33.56% returns over the last 6 months