Dolat Investmen Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 32.11 crore, up 39.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.11 crore in March 2019 up 39.85% from Rs. 22.96 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.69 crore in March 2019 up 33.23% from Rs. 11.02 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.00 crore in March 2019 up 38.89% from Rs. 17.28 crore in March 2018.

Dolat Investmen EPS has increased to Rs. 0.83 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.63 in March 2018.

Dolat Investmen shares closed at 53.25 on May 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given 0.28% returns over the last 6 months and 175.48% over the last 12 months.