Dolat Investmen Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 31.01 crore, up 33.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.01 crore in June 2019 up 33.59% from Rs. 23.21 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.04 crore in June 2019 up 30.06% from Rs. 10.02 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.76 crore in June 2019 up 44.78% from Rs. 15.72 crore in June 2018.

Dolat Investmen EPS has increased to Rs. 0.74 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.57 in June 2018.

Dolat Investmen shares closed at 36.30 on August 05, 2019 (BSE) and has given -45.94% returns over the last 6 months and 24.74% over the last 12 months.